Overview

Dr. Ryan Duncan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Brentwood, TN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Williamson Medical Center.



Dr. Duncan works at Heritage Medical Associates in Brentwood, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Chronic Sinusitis and Chronic Tonsillitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.