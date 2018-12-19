Dr. Ryan Duncan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duncan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Duncan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ryan Duncan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Brentwood, TN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Williamson Medical Center.
Dr. Duncan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Westgate Office1622 Westgate Cir, Brentwood, TN 37027 Directions (629) 255-2231Monday7:00am - 3:00pmWednesday7:00am - 3:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Williamson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Duncan?
Excellent care, resolved my problem quickly, I feel much better
About Dr. Ryan Duncan, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1831308170
Education & Certifications
- UAB Med Ctr
- Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
- Auburn University
- Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Duncan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duncan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duncan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duncan works at
Dr. Duncan has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Chronic Sinusitis and Chronic Tonsillitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duncan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Duncan speaks Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Duncan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duncan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duncan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duncan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.