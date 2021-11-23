Dr. Ryan Drumright, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drumright is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Drumright, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ryan Drumright, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They graduated from The University Of Tennessee Health Science Center and is affiliated with Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital.
MMC Ophthalmology1272 Garrison Dr, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Directions (615) 867-8050
- Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Very professional, intelligent, personable, knows his medical specialty. Highly recommend this doctor.
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1689938060
- University of Florida / Shands Medical Center
- University Of Mississippi Medical Center
- The University Of Tennessee Health Science Center
- Tennessee Tech University
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Drumright has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Drumright accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Drumright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Drumright has seen patients for Pterygium and Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Drumright on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Drumright. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drumright.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Drumright, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Drumright appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.