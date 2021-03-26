Dr. Ryan Drake, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drake is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Drake, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ryan Drake, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Canton, OH. They graduated from OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital, Mercy Medical Center and Union Hospital.
Dr. Drake works at
Locations
1
Ohio Clinical Research Partners LLC4105 Holiday St Nw, Canton, OH 44718 Directions (330) 494-2097
2
Allergy and Respiratory Center4048 Dressler Rd NW Ste 100, Canton, OH 44718 Directions (330) 494-2097
Hospital Affiliations
- Aultman Hospital
- Mercy Medical Center
- Union Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Professional, approachable and thorough. He explained my diagnosis and treatment options well and follows my progress. Listens to my questions and offers options.
About Dr. Ryan Drake, DO
- Neurology
- English
- 1326256462
Education & Certifications
- OHIO UNIVERSITY
Dr. Drake has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Drake accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Drake has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Drake works at
Dr. Drake has seen patients for Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Drake on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Drake. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drake.
