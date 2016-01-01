Dr. Dorman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ryan Dorman, DO
Overview
Dr. Ryan Dorman, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Oak Ridge, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 5 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LINCOLN MEMORIAL UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Fort Loudoun Medical Center, Methodist Medical Center Of Oak Ridge and Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System.
Locations
Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge990 Oak Ridge Tpke, Oak Ridge, TN 37830 Directions (865) 316-3052
Hospital Affiliations
- Fort Loudoun Medical Center
- Methodist Medical Center Of Oak Ridge
- Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ryan Dorman, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 5 years of experience
- English
- 1144753765
Education & Certifications
- LINCOLN MEMORIAL UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL DEPARTMENT
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dorman accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dorman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
