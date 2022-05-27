Dr. Ryan Dorin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dorin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Dorin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ryan Dorin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Meriden, CT. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital, Midstate Medical Center, The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus and The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus.
Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group455 Lewis Ave Ste 205, Meriden, CT 06451 Directions (203) 238-1241
Hartford Healthcare Medical Group201 N Mountain Rd, Plainville, CT 06062 Directions (860) 348-2500
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group22 Pine St Ste 104, Bristol, CT 06010 Directions (860) 584-8291
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- Midstate Medical Center
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was very concerned about the procedure he was able to explain how he will go about doing the surgery. A that I felt a little relieved.
About Dr. Ryan Dorin, MD
- Urology
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Urology
Dr. Dorin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dorin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dorin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dorin works at
Dr. Dorin has seen patients for Kidney Cancer, Prostate Removal and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dorin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dorin speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Dorin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dorin.
