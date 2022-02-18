Dr. Ryan Dobbs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dobbs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Dobbs, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ryan Dobbs, MD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Aurora, CO. They graduated from University Of California Davis and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center.
Dr. Dobbs works at
Locations
Saddle Rock Institute7380 S Gartrell Rd, Aurora, CO 80016 Directions (720) 821-3926
Hospital Affiliations
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- DenteMax
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- Triwest
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dobbs, is very knowledgeable in his field. He performed reconstructive jaw surgery on my son. Dr. Dobbs kept us informed and has worked with us leading up to this surgery for two years. We couldn’t have asked for a better Dr. or a better outcome. We are so grateful he was recommended to us.
About Dr. Ryan Dobbs, MD
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English
- 1104051473
Education & Certifications
- University Of California San Francisco
- University Of California Davis
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dobbs has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dobbs accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dobbs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Dobbs. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dobbs.
