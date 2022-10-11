Dr. Ryan Diepenbrock, FACS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diepenbrock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Diepenbrock, FACS
Overview
Dr. Ryan Diepenbrock, FACS is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY.
Dr. Diepenbrock works at
Locations
Oral Maxillofacial Surgery Associates (OMSA) - Carnegie Blvd7845 Carnegie Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 217-4207Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Diepenbrock Facial Cosmetic Surgery - Warsaw2122 E Center St, Warsaw, IN 46580 Directions (260) 217-3956Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Oral Maxillofacial Surgery Associates (OMSA) - Dupont Circle10008 Dupont Circle Ct, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Directions (260) 217-7712Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Oral Maxillofacial Surgery Associates (OMSA) - State Blvd4606 E State Blvd Ste D, Fort Wayne, IN 46815 Directions (260) 230-2076Monday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Fast, pain free lip filler. My 3rd time having lips done by Dr.
About Dr. Ryan Diepenbrock, FACS
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1942399159
Education & Certifications
- Institute Of Facial and Cosmetic Surgery|The Institute of Facial and Cosmetic Surgery
- David Grant Usaf Medical Center|David Grant Usaf Medical Center, Travis Afb
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Diepenbrock has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diepenbrock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Diepenbrock works at
191 patients have reviewed Dr. Diepenbrock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diepenbrock.
