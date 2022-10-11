See All Plastic Surgeons in Fort Wayne, IN
Dr. Ryan Diepenbrock, FACS

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (191)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ryan Diepenbrock, FACS is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY.

Dr. Diepenbrock works at Oral Maxillofacial Surgery Associates (OMSA) - Carnegie Blvd in Fort Wayne, IN with other offices in Warsaw, IN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oral Maxillofacial Surgery Associates (OMSA) - Carnegie Blvd
    7845 Carnegie Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 217-4207
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Diepenbrock Facial Cosmetic Surgery - Warsaw
    2122 E Center St, Warsaw, IN 46580 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 217-3956
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Oral Maxillofacial Surgery Associates (OMSA) - Dupont Circle
    10008 Dupont Circle Ct, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 217-7712
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Oral Maxillofacial Surgery Associates (OMSA) - State Blvd
    4606 E State Blvd Ste D, Fort Wayne, IN 46815 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 230-2076
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Belotero® Injection Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
Chin Implant Chevron Icon
Complex Revision Rhinoplasty Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Implant Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Platelet Rich Plasma Therapy Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Xeomin® Injection Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dysport Injection Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Earlobe Repair Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Hair Transplants Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Juvéderm Volbella Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Voluma® Injection Chevron Icon
Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Laser Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Lesion Removal Chevron Icon
Lip Augmentation Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Maxillary Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Neck Lift Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP) Chevron Icon
Primary Cosmetic Rhinoplasty Chevron Icon
Protruding Ears Chevron Icon
Restylane Defyne Chevron Icon
Restylane Lyft Chevron Icon
Restylane Refyne Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rhinophyma Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Small Chin Chevron Icon
Vollure  Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 191 ratings
Patient Ratings (191)
5 Star
(188)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
About Dr. Ryan Diepenbrock, FACS

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 18 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1942399159
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Institute Of Facial and Cosmetic Surgery|The Institute of Facial and Cosmetic Surgery
Residency
  • David Grant Usaf Medical Center|David Grant Usaf Medical Center, Travis Afb
Medical Education
  • OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ryan Diepenbrock, FACS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diepenbrock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Diepenbrock has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Diepenbrock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

191 patients have reviewed Dr. Diepenbrock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diepenbrock.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diepenbrock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diepenbrock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

