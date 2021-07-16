Dr. Ryan Dellamaggiora, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dellamaggiora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Dellamaggiora, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ryan Dellamaggiora, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Orthopedic Surgery Medical Group8635 W 3rd St Ste 990W, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 423-5900
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
My consultation with Dr. Dellamaggiora was a key factor in my eventual recovery. I was having pain and other issues from an elbow surgeon who discounted my problems. It was Dr. Dellamaggiora who insisted I get a CT Scan before he could advise me further. Over the original surgeon's objection, I had the CT Scan. It revealed a major mistake in the surgery: a screw had been implanted at an angle digging into my elbow bone. Had it not been for Dr. Dellamaggiora, I wouldn't have discovered that. I ultimately had a second surgery, a successful one, with Dr. Dellamaggiora's own mentor, Dr. Itamura. I would highly recommend Dr. Dellamaggiora to any patient with hand or elbow issues. He's first rate.
About Dr. Ryan Dellamaggiora, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1548463250
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Dellamaggiora has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Hand Fracture , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dellamaggiora on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
