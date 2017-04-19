See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Augusta, GA
Dr. Ryan Decoons, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Ryan Decoons, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School.

Dr. Decoons works at Champaign Dental Group in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

  1. 1
    Medical College of Georgia
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 721-2426
  2. 2
    Georgia Regent University
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 721-3813

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Apr 19, 2017
Listen to his patients explain everything in detail to you.Very professional.
Moddie Griner in Sandersville GA.31082 — Apr 19, 2017
About Dr. Ryan Decoons, MD

  • Orthopedic Surgery
  • 17 years of experience
  • English
  • 1275693749
Education & Certifications

  • Hospital Of University Of Pennsylvania
  • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
  • University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
  • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ryan Decoons, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Decoons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Decoons has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Decoons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Decoons works at Champaign Dental Group in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Decoons’s profile.

Dr. Decoons has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Decoons on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Decoons. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Decoons.

