Overview

Dr. Ryan Deasy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Deasy works at Virginia Eye Institute in Richmond, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Diseases, Blepharitis and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.