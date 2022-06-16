Dr. Ryan D'Amico, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. D'Amico is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan D'Amico, DPM
Overview
Dr. Ryan D'Amico, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in East Syracuse, NY. They completed their residency with Western Reserve Care
Dr. D'Amico works at
Locations
-
1
Syracuse Podiatry7075 Manlius Center Rd, East Syracuse, NY 13057 Directions (315) 446-3668
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthNow New York, Inc.
- Humana
- Martin's Point
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
- Today's Options
- Total Health Care, USA
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. D'Amico?
Friendly, professional, prompt, and courteous.
About Dr. Ryan D'Amico, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- English
- 1578880522
Education & Certifications
- Western Reserve Care
- Le Moyne
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. D'Amico has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. D'Amico accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. D'Amico has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. D'Amico works at
26 patients have reviewed Dr. D'Amico. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. D'Amico.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. D'Amico, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. D'Amico appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.