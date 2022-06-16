See All Podiatric Surgeons in East Syracuse, NY
Dr. Ryan D'Amico, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
4.5 (26)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Ryan D'Amico, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in East Syracuse, NY. They completed their residency with Western Reserve Care

Dr. D'Amico works at Syracuse Podiatry in East Syracuse, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Syracuse Podiatry
    Syracuse Podiatry
7075 Manlius Center Rd, East Syracuse, NY 13057 (315) 446-3668

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Foot Sprain
Hammer Toe
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot Sprain
Hammer Toe
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment

Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Charcot Disease Chevron Icon
Clubfoot Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Clubfoot
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Joint Fusion Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion Chevron Icon
Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Pediatric Ankle Fractures Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tendon Surgery Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthNow New York, Inc.
    • Humana
    • Martin's Point
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • POMCO Group
    • Today's Options
    • Total Health Care, USA
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 16, 2022
    Friendly, professional, prompt, and courteous.
    John Flaver — Jun 16, 2022
    About Dr. Ryan D'Amico, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1578880522
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Western Reserve Care
    Residency
    Undergraduate School
    • Le Moyne
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ryan D'Amico, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. D'Amico is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. D'Amico has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. D'Amico has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. D'Amico works at Syracuse Podiatry in East Syracuse, NY. View the full address on Dr. D'Amico’s profile.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. D'Amico. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. D'Amico.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. D'Amico, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. D'Amico appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

