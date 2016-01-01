Dr. Curran has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ryan Curran, MD
Overview
Dr. Ryan Curran, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital And Manor.
Dr. Curran works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Capital Health Plan Inc1491 Governors Square Blvd, Tallahassee, FL 32301 Directions (850) 383-3520
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital And Manor
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Curran?
About Dr. Ryan Curran, MD
- Family Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1487965406
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Curran accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Curran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Curran works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Curran. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Curran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Curran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Curran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.