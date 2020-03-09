Dr. Ryan Culver, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Culver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Culver, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ryan Culver, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Culver works at
Locations
-
1
Healthpointe Medical Group Inc.5584 N Paramount Blvd Ste 100, Long Beach, CA 90805 Directions (562) 920-8394
-
2
Healthpointe1171 Railroad St, Corona, CA 92882 Directions (951) 272-1400
-
3
Healthpointe290 N 10th St Ste 100, Colton, CA 92324 Directions (888) 672-1861
-
4
Perris Clinic2226 Medical Center Dr Ste 102, Perris, CA 92571 Directions (951) 657-1400
-
5
Healthpointe754 N Mountain Ave, Ontario, CA 91762 Directions (909) 460-4155
-
6
Healthpointe Medical Group, Inc.7052 Orangewood Ave Ste 6, Garden Grove, CA 92841 Directions (714) 903-1100
-
7
Healthpointe Medical Group, Inc.27455 Tierra Alta Way Ste A, Temecula, CA 92590 Directions (951) 699-5282Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Culver?
Wonderful Dr. Broke my foot 2x. In my 50s. Felt good from moment I walked in. Office Staff amazing. Wait time less than a grocery line. Fast expert teeatment. Talked in plain language. Always told the truth. I would highly recommend . And I am not one to leave reviews.
About Dr. Ryan Culver, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1134382203
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Culver has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Culver accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Culver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Culver works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Culver. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Culver.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Culver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Culver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.