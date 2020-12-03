Dr. Ryan Couchman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Couchman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Couchman, MD
Dr. Ryan Couchman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Jefferson, Mercy Hospital South, Mercy Hospital St. Louis and Mercy Hospital Washington.
Town & Country Office12855 N 40 Dr Ste 125, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 966-0111Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Saint Louis Orthopedic Institute10777 Sunset Office Dr Ste 120, Saint Louis, MO 63127 Directions (314) 966-0111
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Jefferson
- Mercy Hospital South
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
- Mercy Hospital Washington
Had my left knee replaced in July Dr. Couchman gave me a life again. It was minimal pain in recovery my scar has healed beautifully and my psyhical therapist said she had never seen a knee heal so fast. I had my right knee relaced a week ago to early to say but I dont foresee any problems. The one negative is his assistant Melanie she is less than pleasant actually downright rude. Refused to even transfer a prescribtion from CVS (the only pharmacy opened Thanksgiving when i was released) it is at least 25 minutes from my home to a Walgreens 2 minutes away. She needs a class in people skills. Great job Dr. Couchman I will continue to see him despite of her.
About Dr. Ryan Couchman, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University Hospital
- St Louis Hosp
- Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
- Rice U
Dr. Couchman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Couchman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Couchman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Couchman works at
Dr. Couchman has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Couchman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Couchman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Couchman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Couchman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Couchman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.