Dr. Ryan Cieply, MD
Overview
Dr. Ryan Cieply, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Marion, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ohio and is affiliated with Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital, Indiana University Health Blackford Hospital and Marion General Hospital.
Dr. Cieply works at
Locations
-
1
Central Indiana Orthopedics1389 N Baldwin Ave, Marion, IN 46952 Directions (765) 664-2671Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Central Indiana Orthopedics PC3600 W Bethel Ave, Muncie, IN 47304 Directions (765) 284-7738Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Central Indiana Orthopedics706 N River Dr, Marion, IN 46952 Directions (765) 664-2671
Hospital Affiliations
- Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital
- Indiana University Health Blackford Hospital
- Marion General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr cieply was very thorough and attentive. Answers all my questions and concerns. Took plenty of time with me. Would highly recommend.
About Dr. Ryan Cieply, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1083878219
Education & Certifications
- Florida Orthopaedic Institute
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
- Med Coll Of Ohio
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cieply has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cieply accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cieply has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cieply works at
Dr. Cieply has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Hip Replacement, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cieply on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Cieply. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cieply.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cieply, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cieply appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.