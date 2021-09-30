Overview

Dr. Ryan Cieply, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Marion, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ohio and is affiliated with Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital, Indiana University Health Blackford Hospital and Marion General Hospital.



Dr. Cieply works at Central Indiana Orthopedics in Marion, IN with other offices in Muncie, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Hip Replacement along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.