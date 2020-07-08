Overview

Dr. Ryan Christensen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission.



Dr. Christensen works at QUEST DIAGNOSTICS in Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Macular Edema, Chorioretinal Scars and Retinal Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.