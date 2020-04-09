Overview

Dr. Ryan Chen, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Woodstock, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.



Dr. Chen works at Resurgens Orthopaedics in Woodstock, GA with other offices in Marietta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.