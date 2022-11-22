Overview

Dr. Ryan Chauffe, DO is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Acadia - Saint Landry Hospital, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Ochsner St. Martin Hospital, Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center and Sabine County Hospital.



Dr. Chauffe works at CIS at Lafayette General in Lafayette, LA with other offices in Gainesville, FL and Lake City, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.