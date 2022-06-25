Dr. Chartrand has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ryan Chartrand, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ryan Chartrand, DO is an Urology Specialist in Flint, MI. They graduated from Michigan State University, College Of Osteopathic and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital and Mclaren Flint.
Dr. Chartrand works at
Locations
Urological Services1121 W Hill Rd, Flint, MI 48507 Directions (810) 232-8888
Select Specialty Hospital-flint401 S Ballenger Hwy, Flint, MI 48532 Directions (810) 342-4400
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Genesys Hospital
- Mclaren Flint
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Chartrand was very professional and he performed my surgery 1 month ago. Everything went extremely well and I wonder why I didn't do the sling years ago!!
About Dr. Ryan Chartrand, DO
- Urology
- English
- 1720341894
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University, College Of Osteopathic
- Michigan State University
- Urological Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chartrand accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chartrand works at
Dr. Chartrand has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Bladder Infection and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chartrand on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
