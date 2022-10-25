See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Wallingford, CT
Dr. Ryan Charette, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Ryan Charette, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wallingford, CT. 

Dr. Charette works at Comprehensive Orthopaedics in Wallingford, CT with other offices in Meriden, CT, Southington, CT and New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Comprehensive Orthopaedics and Musculoskeletal Care
    863 N Main Street Ext Ste 200, Wallingford, CT 06492 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 265-3280
  2. 2
    455 Lewis Ave Ste 100, Meriden, CT 06451 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 265-3280
  3. 3
    Core Principles
    98 Main St, Southington, CT 06489 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 265-3280
  4. 4
    622 W 168th St Ph 111102, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 305-4565

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Hip Replacement
Joint Pain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Hip Replacement
Joint Pain

Treatment frequency



Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 25, 2022
    I was in a lot of pain with arthritis and being born with a hip dysplasia degenerating issue. I received an anterior total hip replacement on 10/10/22 and 2 weeks from the surgery I am now walking walking with little to no pain. I’m very excited for what my future holds and now able to start planning future hikes and being active again. Dr Charrette has given me a pain free future back, I can’t thank him enough! Thank you Dr Charrette!
    Cathryn — Oct 25, 2022
    About Dr. Ryan Charette, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    • 1396130639
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ryan Charette, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Charette is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Charette has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Charette has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Charette. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Charette.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Charette, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Charette appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

