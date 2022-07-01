Dr. Ryan Carter Young, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Carter Young, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ryan Carter Young, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Mayo Med School Rochester Mn and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.
Locations
Austin Retina Associates801 W 38th St Ste 400, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 451-0103
Austin Retina Associates - South4207 James Casey St # 100, Austin, TX 78745 Directions (512) 451-0103
Austin Retina Associates - Round Rock1545 Round Rock Ave Ste 200, Round Rock, TX 78681 Directions (512) 451-0103
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Relaxed atmosphere and style. Provided thorough explanation of exam results.
About Dr. Ryan Carter Young, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1902127947
Education & Certifications
- Bascom Palmer Eye Inst/u Miami
- Iowa Methodist Medical Center
- Mayo Med School Rochester Mn
- luther college, decorah, ia
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Young has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Young accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Young has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Vitreous Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Young on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Young speaks Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Young. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young.
