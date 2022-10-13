Overview

Dr. Ryan Carr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Castle Rock Adventist Hospital, North Suburban Medical Center, Porter Adventist Hospital, Sky Ridge Medical Center and The Medical Center of Aurora.



Dr. Carr works at Peak Anesthesia & Pain Management in Englewood, CO with other offices in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.