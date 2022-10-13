Dr. Ryan Carr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Carr, MD
Overview
Dr. Ryan Carr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Castle Rock Adventist Hospital, North Suburban Medical Center, Porter Adventist Hospital, Sky Ridge Medical Center and The Medical Center of Aurora.
Locations
Colorado Shoulder, Hip, & Knee Institute145 Inverness Dr E Ste 350, Englewood, CO 80112 Directions (303) 877-6962Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Centura Orthopedics Highlands2490 W 26th Ave Ste 120A, Denver, CO 80211 Directions (303) 925-4540
Hospital Affiliations
- Castle Rock Adventist Hospital
- North Suburban Medical Center
- Porter Adventist Hospital
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- The Medical Center of Aurora
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had a wonderful outcome from rotator cuff surgery. Dr Carr takes the time to listen to his patients which instills confidence that our needs are foremost in his practice. My rehabilitation, arranged by his attentive office manager Lori, went as Dr Carr said it would, easy.
About Dr. Ryan Carr, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Colorado Orthopedic Research Institute - Hip & Knee Replacement
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School
- University of Colorado at Boulder
- Orthopedic Surgery
