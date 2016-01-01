See All Dermatologists in Grove City, OH
Dr. Ryan Carlson, DO

Dermatology
3.5 (11)
Call for new patient details
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ryan Carlson, DO is a dermatologist in Grove City, OH. Dr. Carlson completed a residency at Oakwood Southshore Medical Center. He currently practices at Buckeye Dermatology, Inc. and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Buckeye Dermatology, Inc.
    1933 OHIO DR, Grove City, OH 43123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 277-9530
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Buckeye Dermatology, Inc.
    5720 BLAZER PKWY, Dublin, OH 43017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 761-1151

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dermatitis
Contact Dermatitis
Acne
Dermatitis
Contact Dermatitis
Acne

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • Cofinity
  • Commercial Insurance Company
  • Coventry Health Care
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
  • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
  • Humana
  • Medical Mutual of Ohio
  • MultiPlan
  • Mutual of Omaha
  • NGS CoreSource
  • UnitedHealthCare

About Dr. Ryan Carlson, DO

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Years of Experience
  • 18 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1053534172
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Oakwood Southshore Medical Center
Internship
  • Uhhs Richmond Heights Hospital
Medical Education
  • Ohio Univ College Of Osteo Med
Undergraduate School
  • The Ohio State University
Admitting Hospitals
  • Doctors Hospital
  • Mount Carmel St. Ann's

Patient Satisfaction

3.5
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Carlson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Carlson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Carlson has seen patients for Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carlson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Carlson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carlson.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carlson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carlson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.