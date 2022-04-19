Dr. Cantville has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ryan Cantville, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ryan Cantville, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Cantville works at
Locations
Jacksonville Pediatrics2606 Park St, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Directions (904) 388-4646
MDLIVE Headquarters3350 SW 148th Ave Ste 300, Miramar, FL 33027 Directions (800) 400-6354Monday11:00am - 5:30pmTuesday11:00am - 5:30pmWednesday11:00am - 5:30pmThursday11:00am - 5:30pmFriday11:00am - 5:30pm
MDLive13630 Nw 8th St, Sunrise, FL 33325 Directions (800) 400-6354
Memd7332 E Butherus Dr Ste 104, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (855) 636-3669
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We have had many visits with Dr. Cantville and he always takes the time to listen and has been the reason we have stayed at the practice. Our girls love him and my husband and I both have been very pleased in every encounter with him. He listens to our concerns and I have never felt rushed by him. Our daughter had a hole in an ear drum and he got us in for multiple checks to be sure it was healing all while he had a fully booked schedule. We feel lucky to have him as our children's doctor.
About Dr. Ryan Cantville, MD
- Pediatrics
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cantville accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cantville has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Cantville. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cantville.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cantville, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cantville appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.