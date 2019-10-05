See All General Surgeons in McKinney, TX
Dr. Ryan Burkart, MD

General Surgery
3.9 (12)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ryan Burkart, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney.

Dr. Burkart works at Pigestive Diseases Group in McKinney, TX with other offices in Frisco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic and Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Baylor Scott & White Center for Hernia Surgery - Mckinney
    5236 W University Dr Ste 2000, McKinney, TX 75071 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 800-5036
    Baylor Scott & White Medical Center At - Mckinney
    5252 W University Dr, McKinney, TX 75071 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 764-6390
    Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial
    12505 Lebanon Rd, Frisco, TX 75035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 764-8000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Hernia Repair
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Hernia Repair
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic

Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Advanced Laparoscopic Surgery Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
da Vinci® Robotic Surgery Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Endocrine Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Liver Surgery Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Minimally Invasive Surgery Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 05, 2019
    Dr. Burkart is a very caring, competent surgeon. He explains everything and answers all questions completely. He genuinely cares about patients and their families. He is a hero to me as he has saved the life of two of my closest family members.
    Oct 05, 2019
    About Dr. Ryan Burkart, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1063685659
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Kansas / School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ryan Burkart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burkart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Burkart has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Burkart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Burkart has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic and Hernia Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burkart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Burkart. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burkart.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burkart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burkart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

