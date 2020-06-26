See All Otolaryngologists in Joliet, IL
Dr. Ryan Burgette, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Ryan Burgette, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Joliet, IL. 

Dr. Burgette works at Duly Health and Care in Joliet, IL with other offices in Plainfield, IL. They frequently treat conditions like TMJ, Tinnitus and Postnasal Drip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Laboratory Corporation of America
    330 Madison St Ste 200, Joliet, IL 60435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 355-8000
  2. 2
    Otolaryngology (ENT)
    24600 W 127th St Bldg B Ste 130, Plainfield, IL 60585 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 416-6800

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Edward Hospital - Main Campus

TMJ
Tinnitus
Postnasal Drip
TMJ
Tinnitus
Postnasal Drip

Treatment frequency



TMJ
Tinnitus
Postnasal Drip
Chronic Sinusitis
Ear Ache
Nosebleed
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sinusitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Sinusitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anosmia
Conductive Hearing Loss
Cough
Deafness
Deviated Septum
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Laryngitis
Loss of Smell and-or Taste
Nasal Polyp
Oral Cancer
Otitis Media
Throat Pain
Vertigo
Vocal Cord Nodule
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Allergic Reaction
Autoimmune Diseases
Bell's Palsy
Black Eye
Bone Disorders
Brain Disorders
Broken Nose
Cancer
Cholesteatoma
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna
Ear Disorders
Enlarged Turbinates
ENT Cancer
Facial Fracture
Fracture
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Head and Neck Cancer
Head and Neck Imaging
Laryngeal Cancer
Larynx Conditions
Malignant Otitis Externa
Maxillary and Malar Fractures
Meniere's Disease
Outer Ear Infection
Perforated Eardrum
Peritonsillar Abscess
Pharyngitis
Pulmonary Disease
Salivary Gland Cancer
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Disorders
Sore Throat
Special Needs Patients-General Care
Thyroid Cancer
Tongue-Tie
Tonsillitis
Vocal Cord Paralysis
Vocal Cord Polyp
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jun 26, 2020
    Phenomenal experience. I had been suffering for several weeks with pain in my ear like nothing I had ever had. My Dr thought it was a swollen lymph node, but pain only got worse. Dr. Burgette ran several tests and diagnosed me with TMJ. He was so patient and kind during his time with me-especially because the TMJ was stress related. I am surprised by some of the other reviews-and I stand by my personal experience.
    — Jun 26, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ryan Burgette, MD
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • English
    • 1780840421
    Education & Certifications

    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Dr. Ryan Burgette, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burgette is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Burgette has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Burgette has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Burgette has seen patients for TMJ, Tinnitus and Postnasal Drip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burgette on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Burgette. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burgette.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burgette, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burgette appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

