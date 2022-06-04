Overview

Dr. Ryan Brannon, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Brannon works at Jefferson Maternal Fetal Medicine in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

