Dr. Ryan Brandt, MD
Overview
Dr. Ryan Brandt, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital.
Dr. Brandt works at
Locations
Palo Alto Medical Foundation2025 Soquel Ave, Santa Cruz, CA 95062 Directions (831) 458-5610
Palo Alto Medical Foundation for Health Care2907 Chanticleer Ave, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 Directions (831) 458-6200
Palo Alto Medical Foundation4663 Scotts Valley Dr, Scotts Valley, CA 95066 Directions (831) 458-6330
Palo Alto Medical Foundation Santa Cruz550 S Green Valley Rd, Watsonville, CA 95076 Directions (831) 458-5865
Monterey Bay Imaging Center160 Green Valley Rd Ste 201, Freedom, CA 95019 Directions (831) 288-6800
Sutter Santa Cruz Aptos7600 Old Dominion Ct Ste 1, Aptos, CA 95003 Directions (831) 458-6200
Hospital Affiliations
- Dominican Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Had chest pains. Thought they might be heart burn. His calm manner and careful questioning lead to a diagnosis of heart disease! He brought me to Dominican the next day and saved my life. He was confident and calm. I can't say enough good things about him. Honored to have him as my doctor.
About Dr. Ryan Brandt, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brandt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brandt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brandt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brandt works at
Dr. Brandt has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brandt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Brandt. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brandt.
