Overview

Dr. Ryan Boone, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Boone works at ENT Medical Center in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Postnasal Drip and Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.