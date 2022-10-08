Dr. Boeck has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ryan Boeck, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ryan Boeck, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Cedar Park, TX.
Dr. Boeck works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Child Neurology Consultants of Austin1301 Medical Pkwy Ste 300, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Directions (512) 494-4000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Boeck?
Dr Boeck is very calm, patient and attentive. Listens very well to concerns and questions and gives ample time to hear you out. His calm demeanor while attending to the patient is something we liked about him. He also let's you know before hand that he might run late for his appointment due to the nature of his work which is good.
About Dr. Ryan Boeck, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- English
- 1013182955
Education & Certifications
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boeck accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boeck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boeck works at
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Boeck. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boeck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boeck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boeck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.