Dr. Blum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ryan Blum, MD
Overview
Dr. Ryan Blum, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Francisco, CA.
Locations
- 1 490 Post St, San Francisco, CA 94102 Directions (415) 296-5290
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I cannot say enough wonderful things about this man. I have been in the mental health system (thru Kaiser) since I was about 15 years old. He is simply the best psychiatrist I have ever encountered. He is caring, kind, thorough and helped me sort through a wrong diagnosis. I felt he was the only doctor that ever really listened to me and got to know me. I will truly miss his presence here at Kaiser but know he will go on to do more fantastic (and live saving) work for others and it makes me happy to know there are REAL psychiatrists still out there. Thank you so much for everything Dr. Blum
About Dr. Ryan Blum, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
