Dr. Ryan Bierman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bierman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Bierman, DPM
Overview
Dr. Ryan Bierman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Covington, WA. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Bierman works at
Locations
-
1
Kent Foot & Ankle Clinic17700 SE 272nd St Ste 370, Covington, WA 98042 Directions (253) 631-0585
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bierman?
He really LISTENED to me, explained things so clearly and was both gentle and kind.
About Dr. Ryan Bierman, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1164417101
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bierman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bierman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bierman works at
Dr. Bierman has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bierman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Bierman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bierman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bierman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bierman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.