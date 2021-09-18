See All Podiatrists in Covington, WA
Dr. Ryan Bierman, DPM

Podiatry
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Overview

Dr. Ryan Bierman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Covington, WA. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Bierman works at Kent Foot & Ankle Clinic in Covington, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of St. Francis Hospital
These providers are on the medical staff of St. Francis Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kent Foot & Ankle Clinic
    17700 SE 272nd St Ste 370, Covington, WA 98042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 631-0585

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hammer Toe
Foot Fracture
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Foot Fracture
Bunion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
About Dr. Ryan Bierman, DPM

Specialties
  • Podiatry
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1164417101
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ryan Bierman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bierman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Bierman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Bierman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bierman works at Kent Foot & Ankle Clinic in Covington, WA. View the full address on Dr. Bierman’s profile.

Dr. Bierman has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bierman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Bierman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bierman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bierman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bierman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

