Dr. Ryan Bendl, DO
Dr. Ryan Bendl, DO is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Norwalk Hospital and Westchester Medical Center.
Norwalk Hospital34 Maple St, Norwalk, CT 06850 Directions (203) 852-2262Tuesday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Norwalk Hospital
- Westchester Medical Center
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Bendl is very talented. He also is very kind and understanding. No patient is overlooked. He knows what he is doing and is very passionate about what he does. We drove an hour to see him and it was so worth it. Thank you Dr. Bendl
- Colorectal Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Dr. Bendl has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bendl accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bendl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bendl has seen patients for Intestinal Abscess and Colectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bendl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Bendl. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bendl.
