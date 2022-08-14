Overview

Dr. Ryan Bendl, DO is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Norwalk Hospital and Westchester Medical Center.



Dr. Bendl works at Riverview Aesthetic Surgery in Norwalk, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Abscess and Colectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.