Dr. Ryan Bell, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ryan Bell, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Logan, UT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Cache Valley Hospital and Logan Regional Hospital.
Dr. Bell works at
Treehouse Clinic1325 N 600 E Ste 101, Logan, UT 84341 Directions (435) 254-5714Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday11:00am - 3:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Cache Valley Hospital
- Logan Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Bell has cared for my family of twins and triplets for about 9 years now. He is always detailed in his assessments, and attentive to our concerns. He is very knowledgeable in his field and also empathetic. Although busy, he still spends the needed time with each patient. Highly recommend!
- Pediatrics
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1184803827
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Pediatrics
