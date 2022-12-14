Dr. Ryan Beekman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beekman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Beekman, MD
Overview
Dr. Ryan Beekman, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Chelsea, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Henry Ford Allegiance Health.
Dr. Beekman works at
Locations
-
1
OPENING SOON: Henry Ford Medical Center - Chelsea1145 S Main St, Chelsea, MI 48118 Directions (517) 205-2165
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Allegiance Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Beekman?
Excellant
About Dr. Ryan Beekman, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1154313336
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- Detroit Med Ctr-Wayne State U
- University of Michigan Medical School
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beekman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beekman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beekman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beekman works at
Dr. Beekman has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beekman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Beekman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beekman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beekman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beekman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.