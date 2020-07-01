Dr. Bearer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ryan Bearer, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ryan Bearer, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Saginaw, MI.
Dr. Bearer works at
Locations
Matrix Pain Management4450 Fashion Square Blvd, Saginaw, MI 48603 Directions (989) 792-4090
Specialist in Pain Management PC862 Callen Ln NW Ste 110, Cleveland, TN 37312 Directions (423) 331-5025
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Mary's Hospital
- Covenant Medical Center Harrison
- MyMichigan Medical Center Midland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bearer gave me my life back. Extremely knowledgable and was able to give me a steroid injection the same day for my shoulder. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Ryan Bearer, DO
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1407050842
Education & Certifications
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bearer accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bearer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bearer works at
Dr. Bearer has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bearer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Bearer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bearer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bearer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bearer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.