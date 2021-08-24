Overview

Dr. Ryan Beard, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Winfield, KS. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Coffeyville Regional Medical Center, Kansas Medical Center, Meade District Hospital, Pawnee Valley Community Hospital, Southwest Medical Center, The University of Kansas Health System Great Bend Campus, William Newton Hospital and Wilson Medical Center.



Dr. Beard works at ABC Medical Practice in Winfield, KS with other offices in Wichita, KS and Andover, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.