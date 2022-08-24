Overview

Dr. Ryan Basham, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).



Dr. Basham works at Spectrum Eye Physicians in Los Gatos, CA with other offices in Freedom, CA, Hollister, CA and Cupertino, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis, Eyelid Disorders and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.