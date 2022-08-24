See All Ophthalmologists in Los Gatos, CA
Dr. Ryan Basham, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Ryan Basham, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).

Dr. Basham works at Spectrum Eye Physicians in Los Gatos, CA with other offices in Freedom, CA, Hollister, CA and Cupertino, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis, Eyelid Disorders and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Basham Eye Associates
    212 Oak Meadow Dr, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 354-4740
  2. 2
    Coastal Eye Associates A Medical Corp.
    160 Green Valley Rd Ste 202, Freedom, CA 95019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (831) 728-2020
  3. 3
    Coastal Eye Associates
    930 Sunnyslope Rd Ste E2, Hollister, CA 95023 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (831) 637-0705
  4. 4
    Spectrum Eye Physicians A Medical Corp.
    10300 S De Anza Blvd Ste A, Cupertino, CA 95014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 253-3083

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Ryan Basham, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1083876098
    Education & Certifications

    • CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ryan Basham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Basham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Basham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Basham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Basham has seen patients for Blepharitis, Eyelid Disorders and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Basham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Basham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Basham.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Basham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Basham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

