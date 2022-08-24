Dr. Ryan Basham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Basham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Basham, MD
Overview
Dr. Ryan Basham, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).
Dr. Basham works at
Locations
Basham Eye Associates212 Oak Meadow Dr, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (408) 354-4740
Coastal Eye Associates A Medical Corp.160 Green Valley Rd Ste 202, Freedom, CA 95019 Directions (831) 728-2020
Coastal Eye Associates930 Sunnyslope Rd Ste E2, Hollister, CA 95023 Directions (831) 637-0705
Spectrum Eye Physicians A Medical Corp.10300 S De Anza Blvd Ste A, Cupertino, CA 95014 Directions (408) 253-3083
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ryan Basham, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- 1083876098
Education & Certifications
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Basham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Basham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Basham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Basham works at
Dr. Basham has seen patients for Blepharitis, Eyelid Disorders and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Basham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Basham speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Basham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Basham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Basham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Basham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.