Dr. Ryan Barrientos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barrientos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Barrientos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ryan Barrientos, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center.
Dr. Barrientos works at
Locations
-
1
HCA Houston Gastroenterology1213 Hermann Dr Ste 278, Houston, TX 77004 Directions (713) 926-5055MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursday8:00am - 11:30amFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barrientos?
Dr. Barrientos is very informative and takes the time to explain what you need to know. Tells you what you need to focus on to improve your quality of life.
About Dr. Ryan Barrientos, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- 1982975405
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas - MD Anderson Cancer Center
- University of Texas Health Science Center
- University of Texas Health Science Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barrientos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barrientos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barrientos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barrientos works at
Dr. Barrientos has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barrientos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Barrientos speaks Spanish.
98 patients have reviewed Dr. Barrientos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barrientos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barrientos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barrientos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.