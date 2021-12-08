Overview

Dr. Ryan Baker, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Florida State University and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital, Sarasota Memorial Hospital and St. Anthony's Hospital.



Dr. Baker works at Millennium Physician Group LLC in Saint Petersburg, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.