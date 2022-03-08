See All Podiatrists in Coeur D Alene, ID
Dr. Ryan Averett, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Ryan Averett, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Coeur D Alene, ID. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kootenai Health.

Dr. Averett works at Ryan Averett Dpm PC in Coeur D Alene, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ryan Averett Dpm PC
    2221 W Ironwood Center Dr, Coeur D Alene, ID 83814 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 667-3585

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Kootenai Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nail Avulsion and Excision
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture

Treatment frequency



Nail Avulsion and Excision
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Ankle Fracture
Bunion Surgery
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
Foot Sprain
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Mar 08, 2022
    I was given an appt within a week of calling, diagnosed and treated at that appointment and am now pain free. What a blessing to have such a kind, caring, informative Dr and staff in our area. I would highly recommend them to anyone. Call here first!
    About Dr. Ryan Averett, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English
    • 1629065610
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ryan Averett, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Averett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Averett has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Averett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Averett works at Ryan Averett Dpm PC in Coeur D Alene, ID. View the full address on Dr. Averett’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Averett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Averett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Averett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Averett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

