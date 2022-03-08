Dr. Ryan Averett, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Averett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Averett, DPM
Overview
Dr. Ryan Averett, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Coeur D Alene, ID. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kootenai Health.
Dr. Averett works at
Locations
-
1
Ryan Averett Dpm PC2221 W Ironwood Center Dr, Coeur D Alene, ID 83814 Directions (208) 667-3585
Hospital Affiliations
- Kootenai Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Averett?
I was given an appt within a week of calling, diagnosed and treated at that appointment and am now pain free. What a blessing to have such a kind, caring, informative Dr and staff in our area. I would highly recommend them to anyone. Call here first!
About Dr. Ryan Averett, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1629065610
Education & Certifications
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Averett has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Averett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Averett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Averett works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Averett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Averett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Averett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Averett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.