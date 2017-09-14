Dr. Ryan Austin, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Austin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Austin, DDS
Overview
Dr. Ryan Austin, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Ogden, UT.
Locations
Dr. Ryan Austin, DDS5742 S 1475 E Ste 100, Ogden, UT 84403 Directions (435) 264-5835
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mark's Hospital
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My dentist saw something on my x-ray that concerned him and suggested I see an oral surgeon for an expert opinion. My immediate thought was "cancer." I made an appointment with Dr. Ryan Austin to get his evaluation. I was very pleased with this young man, with his thoroughness, his excellent way of explaining the problem, with his caring and kind manner, as well as his professionalism. Having worked in the medical field most of my life, I can recommend Dr. Austin without reservation.
About Dr. Ryan Austin, DDS
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Austin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Austin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Austin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Austin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Austin.
