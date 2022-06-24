See All Dermatologists in San Francisco, CA
Dr. Ryan Arakaki, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Ryan Arakaki, MD is a Dermatologist in San Francisco, CA. 

Dr. Arakaki works at UCSF Medical Center-Dermatology in San Francisco, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Ringworm and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    UCSF Medical Center-Dermatology
    1701 Divisadero St Fl 3, San Francisco, CA 94115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 353-7800
    Ucsf Medical Center
    505 Parnassus Ave, San Francisco, CA 94143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 353-1544
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Mendocino Coast

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Rash
Ringworm
Dermatitis
Rash
Ringworm
Dermatitis

Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Stevens-Johnson Syndrome Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 24, 2022
    He’s wonderful - really listens and helps provide actionable solutions. if anyone feels rushed it’s due to ucsf overbooking.
    CP — Jun 24, 2022
    About Dr. Ryan Arakaki, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1063850600
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
