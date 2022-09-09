See All Podiatrists in Woodbury, NJ
Dr. Ryan Andrews, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Ryan Andrews, DPM

Podiatry
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Ryan Andrews, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Woodbury, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Temple School Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital.

Dr. Andrews works at Jefferson Health Woodbury Primary & Specialty Care - Surgery in Woodbury, NJ with other offices in Cherry Hill, NJ and Sewell, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cooper University Hospital
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Stephen Gorda, DPM
Dr. Stephen Gorda, DPM
10 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Joan Jerrido, DPM
Dr. Joan Jerrido, DPM
8 (15)
View Profile
Dr. Steven Cancell, DPM
Dr. Steven Cancell, DPM
8 (30)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cooper University Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cornerstone Foot & Ankle
    159 S Broad St, Woodbury, NJ 08096 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 582-6082
  2. 2
    Cornerstone Foot & Ankle
    401 Kings Hwy S Ste 2C, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 582-6082
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    11:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
  3. 3
    Cornerstone Foot & Ankle
    100 Kings Way E Ste D6, Sewell, NJ 08080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 582-6082

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Stratford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Carpenters Health and Welfare
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Keystone Mercy Health Plan
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Andrews?

    Sep 09, 2022
    I have had 2 surgeries done by Dr. Andrew's. He has the best bedside manners, he listens, explains and takes his time with you. I have referred several people to him and will continue to do so. If I need a foot Dr again he will be the guy I call 100%
    Patricia Burns — Sep 09, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ryan Andrews, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ryan Andrews, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Andrews to family and friends

    Dr. Andrews' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Andrews

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ryan Andrews, DPM.

    About Dr. Ryan Andrews, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 8 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1578929592
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Jefferson University Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Temple School Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Mount St. Mary's University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Foot Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ryan Andrews, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andrews is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Andrews has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Andrews has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Andrews. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andrews.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Andrews, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Andrews appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ryan Andrews, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.