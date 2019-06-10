Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ryan Anderson, DPM
Overview
Dr. Ryan Anderson, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Bountiful, UT. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Lakeview Hospital and Lds Hospital.
Dr. Anderson works at
Locations
Foot & Ankle Specialists Utah596 W 750 S Ste 200, Bountiful, UT 84010 Directions (801) 292-4425
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeview Hospital
- Lds Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Had a great experience with Dr. Anderson, he is friendly and patient and answers questions with a no-nonsense attitude.
About Dr. Ryan Anderson, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- 1053334730
Education & Certifications
- USC microsurgery
- Western Medical Center Santa Ana CA
- SLC VA Hospital
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
- Brigham Young University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anderson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anderson works at
Dr. Anderson has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.