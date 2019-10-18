See All Dermatologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Ryan Ahern, MD

Dermatology
5 (108)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Ryan Ahern, MD is a Dermatologist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with Cooper Hospital University Medical Center

They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    1213 Hermann Dr, Houston, TX 77004 (713) 528-8882

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Tuberculosis Screening
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Tuberculosis Screening
Worker's Compensation Evaluations

Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Tuberculosis Screening
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Blood Allergy Testing
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Drug Allergy Testing
Itchy Skin
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Patch Testing
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Rosacea
Skin Screenings
VAP Lipid Testing
Warts
Acne
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Cyst
Juvederm Ultra Plus
Melanoma
Restylane® Injections
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Cancer
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 108 ratings
    Patient Ratings (108)
    5 Star
    (108)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 18, 2019
    The visit was very good
    — Oct 18, 2019
    About Dr. Ryan Ahern, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1003033838
    Education & Certifications

    • Cooper Hospital University Medical Center
    • Tulane University Hospital and Clinic
    • Shands Medical Center
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ryan Ahern, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahern is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ahern has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ahern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    108 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahern. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahern.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahern, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahern appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

