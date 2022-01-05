Dr. Ryan Abdul-Haqq, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abdul-Haqq is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Abdul-Haqq, MD
Overview
Dr. Ryan Abdul-Haqq, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA.
Dr. Abdul-Haqq works at
Locations
1
Kidney Transplant Associates8631 W 3rd St Ste 615E, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 652-8132
2
Sandra J Ramer MD1301 20th St Ste 390, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 315-5765
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He operated on my husband and was wonderful. He was attentive and kind and did a great job!
About Dr. Ryan Abdul-Haqq, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1386087864
Education & Certifications
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abdul-Haqq has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abdul-Haqq accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abdul-Haqq has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abdul-Haqq has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Venous Embolism and Thrombosis and Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abdul-Haqq on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Abdul-Haqq. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abdul-Haqq.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abdul-Haqq, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abdul-Haqq appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.