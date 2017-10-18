See All Oncologists in Austin, TX
Dr. R Y Fleming, MD

Surgical Oncology
Dr. R Y Fleming, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center, St. David's South Austin Medical Center, Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin and Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas.

Dr. Fleming works at UT Health Austin - Surgical Oncology Clinic in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    UT Health Austin - Surgical Oncology Clinic
    UT Health Austin - Surgical Oncology Clinic
1601 Trinity St A, Austin, TX 78712
(512) 503-5267

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. David's Medical Center
  • St. David's South Austin Medical Center
  • Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
  • Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Port Placements or Replacements
Pancreatic Cancer
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Port Placements or Replacements
Pancreatic Cancer

Treatment frequency



Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure) Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Bile Duct Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Abdominoperineal Resection of the Rectum With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Tumor Ablation, Liver Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Open Tumor Ablation, Liver Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Tumor Ablation, Liver Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 18, 2017
    He's an excellent Doctor, & more importantly he's a great human! Not only he's extremely knowledgeable Also He listens to all of your concerns & explain everything thoroughly! Gives you all the options! My dad & I are very fortunate to have him as our Dr! Thank you for being there for us! God bless you & your family.
    Austin, TX — Oct 18, 2017
    About Dr. R Y Fleming, MD

    • Surgical Oncology
    • English
    • 1881623114
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Texas Medical Branch
    • University of Texas Medical Branch
    • University of Texas Medical Branch
