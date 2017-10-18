Dr. R Y Fleming, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fleming is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. R Y Fleming, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. R Y Fleming, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center, St. David's South Austin Medical Center, Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin and Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas.
Dr. Fleming works at
Locations
-
1
UT Health Austin - Surgical Oncology Clinic1601 Trinity St A, Austin, TX 78712 Directions (512) 503-5267
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fleming?
He's an excellent Doctor, & more importantly he's a great human! Not only he's extremely knowledgeable Also He listens to all of your concerns & explain everything thoroughly! Gives you all the options! My dad & I are very fortunate to have him as our Dr! Thank you for being there for us! God bless you & your family.
About Dr. R Y Fleming, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- English
- 1881623114
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical Branch
- University of Texas Medical Branch
- University of Texas Medical Branch
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fleming has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fleming accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fleming has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fleming works at
Dr. Fleming has seen patients for Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fleming on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Fleming. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fleming.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fleming, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fleming appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.