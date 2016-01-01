Overview

Dr. Ruy Mireles, MD is a Neurology Specialist in McAllen, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BURUNDI / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.



Dr. Mireles works at South Texas Neurological Center in McAllen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Syncope, Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Seizure Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.