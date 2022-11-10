Dr. Ruxandra Carp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ruxandra Carp, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ruxandra Carp, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Winchester, MA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital.
Dr. Carp works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Winchester, Ma1 Mount Vernon St Ste 208, Winchester, MA 01890 Directions (781) 369-5028
Hospital Affiliations
- Beverly Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Carp?
Dr. Carp is an outstanding psychiatrist. My son and I have both benefited greatly from her expertise and thoughtful feedback and advice. I have had many doctors over the past 25 years, and Dr. Carp is the only one who has really taken the time to get to know me. She doesn’t just prescribe something in 15 minutes like some of my other providers. She learns about you, your concerns, needs and provides talk therapy which all lead to a clearer picture of the patient. Most of my other psychiatrists have prescribed antidepressants in just one quick visit without really knowing anything deep about me. She also was the first one to recognize my problems with attention and was able to prescribe me a medication that helped me become much more productive at my job. My son has benefited from her therapy as well and it has been incredibly life-changing for him. I highly recommend her to anyone looking for a psychiatrist who really takes the time to get to know you. It makes such a difference!
About Dr. Ruxandra Carp, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1902051261
Education & Certifications
- Cambridge Hospital Harvard Medical School
- Harvard South Shore Psychiatry Residency Training Program
- FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carp has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carp accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carp works at
94 patients have reviewed Dr. Carp. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.